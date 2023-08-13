Upcoming Meteor Show in Missouri Expected to be Spectacular

On the night of August 12, 2023, stargazers in Missouri can expect to witness one of the most exceptional meteor displays in years. A recent video shared by Dan Bush from Missouri Skies on YouTube has provided a glimpse of the spectacular Perseid meteor shower that can be seen from the state. The video captures numerous brilliant meteors, which were observed in the early morning hours of August 11, 2023, at around 1:30 am.

The Perseid meteor shower is already an eagerly anticipated event for sky watchers, but this year is predicted to be even more extraordinary. Referred to as an “outburst year,” it is anticipated that up to 90 meteors per hour will be visible. According to NASA, this number may even climb up to 100.

These meteors are not your ordinary space debris; they are considered “hot rocks” by Space.com. Each meteor can reach temperatures as high as 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit. So, it’s safe to say they are scorching hot!

For the best chance to witness this remarkable meteor show, keep your eyes on the sky, particularly on Saturday night. This event could potentially be the most memorable and awe-inspiring in recent history.

If you are interested in other fascinating astronomical videos, consider following Dan Bush and Missouri Skies on YouTube. They frequently share captivating and educational content.

[Note: Removed information related to images, sources, and contact details.]