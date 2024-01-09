Sony Honda Mobility Unveils Afeela EV Prototype Driven by PlayStation DualSense Controller

Sony Honda Mobility made an exciting announcement at CES 2024, showcasing the latest version of its Afeela EV prototype. However, what truly stole the show was the demonstration of the car being driven on stage by a PlayStation DualSense controller. Although this spectacle was meant to be a “wow” moment, it should be noted that it was only a tech demo.

The president and COO of Sony Honda Mobility, Izumi Kawanishi, took the stage alongside the DualSense controller to showcase the potential of software in redefining the relationship between people and mobility. Kawanishi emphasized that the remote driving demo was solely intended for the tech showcase and not for practical use.

While this remote control functionality may not be available for consumers, Sony Honda Mobility did unveil some exciting features for the Afeela EV. Customization options, such as themes from popular games like Fortnite and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, were shown on the car’s displays. Furthermore, details about the collaboration between Sony Honda Mobility and Epic Games were revealed, particularly in the development of a simulator that combines virtual spaces and augmented reality to enhance user experiences and safety.

Although driving the real Afeela EV with a DualSense controller may not be possible, Sony announced that the Afeela Prototype 2024 will be available in the virtual world of Gran Turismo 7 through a patch update later this year. This news brings a sense of excitement to gamers who will now have the opportunity to drive the Afeela with the DualSense controller.

While this tech demo may have left audiences astounded and craving for more, it is delightful to know that Sony Honda Mobility continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the automotive industry.

FAQs

What is the purpose of the tech demo showcased by Sony Honda Mobility?

The purpose of the tech demo was to showcase the potential of software in redefining the relationship between people and mobility. It demonstrated the ability to control a car using a PlayStation DualSense controller.

Will consumers be able to drive the Afeela EV with a DualSense controller?

No, the remote driving functionality demonstrated with the DualSense controller was solely for the purpose of the tech showcase. It is not intended for practical use by consumers.

What new features were unveiled for the Afeela EV?

Sony Honda Mobility showcased customization options for the Afeela EV, including themes from popular games like Fortnite and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. They also revealed details about their collaboration with Epic Games, involving the development of a simulator that combines virtual spaces and augmented reality to enhance user experiences and safety.

Will the Afeela EV be available in Gran Turismo 7?

Yes, the Afeela Prototype 2024 will be available in Gran Turismo 7 through a patch update later this year. Gamers will have the opportunity to drive the Afeela with the DualSense controller in the virtual world. (Source: IGN)