Alfa Romeo Set to Unveil Rumored Supercar in Exclusive Livestream

Alfa Romeo is preparing to reveal its highly anticipated supercar, which has long been a topic of speculation and excitement. The unveiling event will be broadcast via video livestream, scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET.

This mid-engine Alfa Romeo is rumored to bear the name “33,” paying homage to the original Tipo 33 race car, and will showcase a design inspired by the brand’s rich heritage. Reports indicate that a significant portion of the car’s construction will be shared with the Maserati MC20, although there is still some uncertainty surrounding the powertrain.

While opinions vary regarding the exact powertrain for the Alfa Romeo 33, two engines have been consistently mentioned. One option is the Maserati Nettuno V6, which would provide impressive performance. Another possibility is utilizing Alfa Romeo’s existing 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine found in models like the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio. If this route is taken, it is expected that the engine would undergo significant enhancements to better suit the mid-engine configuration.

Regardless of the specifics, this Alfa Romeo supercar is set to be an extremely limited edition, with production limited to just 33 vehicles. Whether you are a car enthusiast or simply curious about the latest developments in the automotive world, make sure to tune in to the livestream to catch all the exciting details.

