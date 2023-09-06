Full Game Line-Up for WASD x IGN Gaming Event Revealed!

The highly anticipated gaming event, WASD x IGN, is set to take place at the Truman Brewery in London from September 14 – 16. Excitement is building as the full line-up of games has now been revealed, featuring over 60 playable demos.

Some of the biggest titles attendees can look forward to include Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Tekken 8, Pacific Drive, Ultros, and many more. This event will not only provide a chance to get hands-on experience with these exciting games but also an opportunity to interact with the developers themselves.

In addition to the impressive game selection, WASD x IGN will feature some of the biggest content creators in the gaming industry. Attendees will have the chance to meet and engage with these influential figures on the showfloor, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Tickets for WASD x IGN are now on sale, with various options available to suit different budgets. Day passes can be purchased for Thursday, Friday, or Saturday at £24.00 each, while a 3-day pass is priced at £53.00. For industry professionals, an Industry Pass is available at £75.00. Students can enjoy a discounted day pass for just £10.00, and there are also tickets available for the Industry Party and Simon Parkin’s ‘My Perfect Console’ evening event.

If you are unable to attend the event in person, IGN will be providing extensive coverage throughout the weekend, ensuring you don’t miss out on any of the exciting content from WASD x IGN.

Furthermore, the event will feature WASD Careers, providing valuable insights into the gaming industry and tips on how to pursue a career in gaming. Attendees can also expect retro games, tournaments, new tech showcases, Let’s Plays, and much more to enhance their experience at this incredible event.

With such a diverse and impressive line-up of games, WASD x IGN is set to be an unmissable event for avid gamers and industry professionals alike. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this thrilling gaming extravaganza!

