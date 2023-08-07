Using AI to Test Relationships and Trust

Earlier this year, TikTok influencer Mia Dio went viral with a video claiming that her boyfriend, Billy, was acting suspiciously. In an effort to uncover the truth, Dio turned to artificial intelligence (AI) software. She was able to replicate Billy’s voice and had a phone conversation with one of his friends. The recording seemed to confirm Dio’s worst fear – that Billy had kissed someone else the previous night.

The video quickly gained popularity, receiving 2.7 million views and praise for using AI to catch cheaters. However, Dio later revealed that the video was an elaborate prank, with both her boyfriend and friend in on it. Despite being a prank, many viewers believed the situation to be real.

Dio explained that her intention was to test the boundaries of new technology and its impact on relationships and cheating. She expressed her belief that technology and social media have made it easier for people to cheat due to increased access. However, they have also made it easier to get caught, leading to what she referred to as a “cheating epidemic.”

For her experiment, Dio used ElevenLabs to clone Billy’s voice at a cost of only $4. She and her boyfriend remain together and happy, but she acknowledged that this type of hack could have saved her a lot of time with a previous cheating ex. Since the video’s release, Dio has received messages from other girls with similar concerns.

While this use of AI to replicate voices and test relationships was ultimately a prank, it emphasizes the potential impact of technology on trust and fidelity. It raises important questions about the role of technology in relationships and the challenges it can present. As technology continues to advance, it is likely that these issues will become even more prevalent.