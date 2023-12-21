2023: A Gaming Year for the Record Books

2023 has undoubtedly been a year to remember for gamers. From highly anticipated game releases and surprise announcements to intense competition and unprecedented quality, it has solidified its place in gaming history. But just how does it compare to other legendary gaming years?

To answer that question, we turn to credible sources such as Metacritic and IMDb. Metacritic’s critical consensus scores reveal that the last year to surpass 2023 in terms of the number of games with a Metascore of 90 or higher was 2011. However, 2023 boasts a larger number of 80-plus-scored games, implying a deeper bench of excellent titles.

Taking a closer look, we see that 2023 exceeds previous years in terms of both the quantity and quality of games. By averaging the annual numbers of 90-plus games and 80-plus games, 2023 stands out as the strongest year since at least 2001. This year-long onslaught of must-play titles left little room for anything else, but gamers still had an abundance of good and very good games to enjoy.

IMDb’s user ratings support this assertion, despite the disadvantage of limited time for players to deliver their verdicts on recent releases. 2023 surpasses all other years since the turn of the century in terms of games receiving ratings of 8.5 or higher.

Moreover, the distinguishing factor of 2023 lies not only in its quantity but also in the outstanding quality of its top games. In comparison to its closest rivals, the average IMDb rating of the top 10, 25, and 50 games of 2023 easily outperforms them all.

Whether we analyze the top games or include all games with 8-plus or 9-plus scores, 2023 remains a standout year, showcasing an impressive and unmatched level of gaming excellence. From start to finish, this year has proven that it belongs in the record books of gaming history.