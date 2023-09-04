Leaked TikTok NPC Bundle Could Be Coming to Call of Duty: Warzone

A recent leak has revealed a potential new cosmetic bundle coming to Call of Duty: Warzone, and it’s based on the popular NPC trend on TikTok. NPCs, or non-playable characters, have taken over TikTok, with live-streamers reacting to stickers sent by viewers. These stickers have a monetary value, allowing streamers to make thousands of dollars by repeating phrases like “Yes yes yes” and “So good.” Now, it seems that Call of Duty is jumping on the bandwagon with the introduction of the “Battle Buddy: NPC Pack” bundle.

This new bundle features quotes like “Yeah! Nom! Nom! Nom! Nom! Nom! Nom! Nom!,” “You got shot! Ouchie! Ouchie!,” and “Mmm. Ammo. Thank you!” However, the community is divided on their feelings towards this bundle. Some players have expressed concern, sharing an image stating “This is not good.” Others have criticized the theme, calling it “cringe” compared to previous bundles.

Despite the mixed reactions, there are players who are excited about the bundle, mimicking popular TikTok NPC streamer Pinkydoll. It’s important to note that these are just leaks and haven’t been confirmed to be added to the live game.

Call of Duty: Warzone is known for constantly introducing new cosmetics, keeping the game fresh and exciting for players. Whether it’s licensed operators or the battle pass system, there is never a shortage of content. While this upcoming NPC bundle may leave some players unsettled, it demonstrates the game’s ability to adapt to current trends and keep players engaged.

Overall, the leaked TikTok NPC bundle has sparked a range of reactions from the Call of Duty: Warzone community. Whether players love it or find it cringeworthy, there’s no denying the impact of popular trends like TikTok on the gaming industry.

