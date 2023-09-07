CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Warzone 2 Guru Discovers Overpowered Attachment for SMGs

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Warzone 2 Guru Discovers Overpowered Attachment for SMGs

Stats guru IceManIsaac has uncovered a game-changing attachment for certain SMGs in Warzone 2. The attachment in question is the 9mm Hollow Point rounds, which are available for 9mm SMGs like the Lachmann Sub, BAS-P, and Lachmann Shroud. According to IceManIsaac, the Hollow Point rounds are “incredibly broken” and provide a significant buff to these SMGs.

The Hollow Point rounds have increased Crippling Power, causing enemies to be staggered for a brief moment when shots are landed. IceManIsaac describes this effect as “putting stun grenades in your bullets.” However, using these rounds does come at the cost of bullet velocity, which is an important factor in the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Warzone.

The Lachmann Sub benefits the most from the recent changes, as the FT Mobile Stock was buffed in Season 5 Reloaded to provide players with an increased mobility boost. By combining the deadly Hollow Point ammunition with the mobility stock and a compensator for improved accuracy, players using 9mm SMGs can achieve serious damage output.

It remains to be seen whether the developers will address the overpowered nature of the Hollow Point rounds in a future update. In the meantime, IceManIsaac is recommending that players take advantage of this attachment and incorporate it into their loadouts for maximum effectiveness.

Source: Connor Bennett

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Flexible Sponge-Based Nanogenerator for Energy Harvesting in Land and Water Transportation

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Healthcare Industry

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Household Amenities and Big Tech: A Privacy Concern

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Flexible Sponge-Based Nanogenerator for Energy Harvesting in Land and Water Transportation

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Healthcare Industry

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

The New Battery and Device Care Feature in One UI Watch 5 for Galaxy Smartwatches

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Players Pretend Starfield is Available on PlayStation 5, Despite Exclusivity

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments