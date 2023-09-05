The M13B: The New King of Warzone’s Long-Range Meta

The M13B has emerged as the sleeper pick for the best long-range meta weapon in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, according to Warzone guru IceManIsaac. Previously, the Cronen Squall battle rifle dominated the long-range meta, with the developers attempting to balance it through updates. However, it wasn’t until the mid-season update that the Cronen Squall’s damage multipliers were nerfed, paving the way for a new weapon to take the spotlight.

In Season 5 Reloaded, the M13B received a buff to its damage multipliers across all locations, making it a must-use weapon in the current meta. IceManIsaac compared the time-to-kill speeds of various weapons, including the Cronen Squall, M13B, Kastov 762, Rapp-H, and Sakin MG38. Surprisingly, the M13B had a faster TTK than the consensus picks for the best long-range meta weapons.

IceManIsaac described the M13B’s performance as “insane,” highlighting its high kill rate even at long ranges. The weapon has already gained popularity, currently ranking as the second most popular weapon in the game with a 13.9% pick rate.

IceManIsaac also shared his go-to M13B loadout for Season 5 Reloaded, which includes the Harbinger D20 muzzle, 14″ Bruen Echelon barrel, SZ Recharge-DX optic, FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel, and a 60 Round Mag.

In conclusion, the M13B has revolutionized the long-range meta in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, with its superior performance and versatility. Players looking to excel in long-range gunfights should consider using this sleeper pick.