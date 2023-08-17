Warzone DMZ Players Find Creative Solutions for Hostage Extraction

Warzone players in the DMZ game mode have been completing Rescue Hostage contracts to earn experience points and cash. However, some players have faced difficulties in completing these missions due to challenging helicopter landing zones.

One Reddit user posted a video on August 14, showcasing a Hostage Rescue mission area in Al-Mazrah with a helicopter entrance suspended in mid-air. This presented a problem for the player, but they cleverly found a solution. They dropped the hostage near the wall of another roof section, climbed up, and retrieved the hostage from below. They then carried the hostage to the side of the helicopter, completing the rescue mission successfully.

If it weren’t for this strategy, the rescue mission would have likely been abandoned as other Reddit users mentioned in the thread. While there are other difficult Hostage Rescue locations, these difficulties are mainly due to enemy placement and not mission completion barriers. The development team may need to address these obstacles over time.

In response to the mid-air helicopter entrances, one user suggested placing the hostage on the side of the helicopter, but this did not fix the issue. Instead, the user had to enter the helicopter and pick up the hostage from within. These creative solutions have prevented hostages from being stranded in maps like Al-Mazrah.

Hostage Rescues offer lucrative rewards in DMZ, making them valuable contracts. By keeping these strategies in mind, players can ensure they don’t have to abandon rescue contracts and miss out on rewards. Even if it means the hostage sits on the side of an airborne helicopter, at least they’ll get some fresh air during the flight.