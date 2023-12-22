Level Up Quickly in Urzikstan in Warzone 3

Looking for the best ways to quickly level up your weapons in Call of Duty Warzone 3, as well as your rank and Battle Pass? We have all the tips on what to focus on to be the most efficient in this area!

Every season of Call of Duty Warzone 3 brings new additions and arsenal to unlock, along with limited-time events. With the arrival of the Urzikstan map, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Nevertheless, you’ll need to earn XP to unlock weapon accessories. Here are the best ways to gain experience in Warzone and quickly level up your Battle Pass.

Playing on Playstation and owning Modern Warfare 3

Undoubtedly one of the easiest methods if you play on PS4 or PS5. Players on Sony consoles will earn an additional 25% XP when playing in a group! This is a great incentive to not play alone. Another effective method is to own Modern Warfare 3. Not only will you have a permanent XP bonus in Warzone, but the multiplayer mode will also allow you to level up your weapons quickly, especially in playlists where kills rack up on maps like Rust, Shipment, or Meat. These maps are also ideal for leveling up your Battle Pass, in addition to the Zombie mode and modes like Resurgence and Plunder in Warzone.

Always have the weapon you want to level up equipped, and complete Warzone contracts

In Warzone, you earn XP continuously, including passive experience for your weapons just by carrying them. You also earn XP by opening chests, among other things. So even if your weapon is not very strong, keep it as your secondary and it will eventually gain enough experience to level up. Pair this with completing contracts in Warzone, and you’ll have an excellent XP gain in every match.

Double XP weekends and tokens

Another highly recommended method is to take advantage of Double XP weekends and tokens that you can collect, especially in the Battle Pass. It’s not uncommon to see players using these events to level up all their weapons. In fact, there is currently a Double XP event happening in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone!

In conclusion, there are several effective strategies to quickly level up in Urzikstan in Warzone 3. Follow these tips and you’ll be climbing the ranks and Battle Pass tiers in no time!