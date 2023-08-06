Warzone 2 Season 5 Update: The New Go-to Weapon

The Warzone 2 Season 5 update has brought about significant changes to the game’s arsenal. Among these changes are buffs and nerfs to various weapons. One of the most popular choices, the Cronen Squall, has received heavy nerfs in this update. As a result, players are now on the lookout for alternatives.

According to Warzone expert IceManIsaac, the TAQ-V Battle Rifle is the new go-to weapon for players seeking to replace the Cronen Squall. IceManIsaac reveals that many professional players have already made the switch to the TAQ-V in Season 5.

While the TAQ-V Battle Rifle has been a competitive weapon in the game for some time, IceManIsaac believes that Season 5 is its time to shine. He has analyzed the weapon’s statistics and claims that it has now become the top choice, especially for ranked play.

IceManIsaac also shares his recommended loadout for the TAQ-V Battle Rifle. This includes various attachments and enhancements to improve its performance. The 18″ Precision-6 Barrel is suggested for improved damage range and bullet velocity. The Sakin Tread-40 muzzle helps with recoil control, while the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel attachment adds stability. Additionally, the 7.62 High Velocity ammunition enhances bullet velocity, and the 50 Round Drum magazine ensures sustained fire without the need to reload.

For a complete loadout that excels at all ranges, IceManIsaac suggests pairing the TAQ-V with the ISO 45 SMG.

If you’re seeking a replacement for the Cronen Squall in Warzone 2 Season 5, give the TAQ-V Battle Rifle a try with IceManIsaac’s recommended loadout. And don’t forget to check out the WZ2 and MW2 Faction Showdown event for more exciting updates.