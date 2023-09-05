Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded: Best M4 Loadout for Dominating the Game

In the latest update of Warzone 2’s Season 5 Reloaded, players were greeted with a range of exciting additions, including new weapons like the Lachmann Shroud and 9mm Daemon, as well as famous characters as Operators. But one of the standout changes in this update was the significant improvements made to the legendary M4 Assault Rifle.

Renowned Warzone 2 expert JoeWo has now unveiled the ultimate loadout for the M4, claiming that it can “fry” enemies in the game. With this loadout, players can dominate the battlefield and secure victory.

To begin, JoeWo suggests equipping the Hightower 20″ Barrel, which greatly enhances the M4’s damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control. This upgrade enables players to engage enemies from longer distances with more precision.

For handling recoil, JoeWo recommends the Komodo Heavy Muzzle attachment. This accessory improves horizontal recoil control, making it easier for players to keep their shots on target. When combined with the 5.56 High Velocity Ammunition and the FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel, both recoil stabilization and bullet velocity are further enhanced.

To ensure a steady supply of ammo during intense battles, JoeWo advises equipping the 60 Round Magazine. This larger magazine size reduces the need for frequent reloads and provides more forgiveness when missing shots at long distances.

While the recent buff has made the M4 a formidable weapon across all maps and game modes, JoeWo believes that it really shines in the Vondel Resurgence map. This map’s varied heights and numerous engagements at long distances allow the M4’s close and close-mid range improvements to excel.

Whether you’re a seasoned Warzone 2 player or just starting out, using JoeWo’s M4 loadout in Season 5 Reloaded can give you a significant advantage on the battlefield. So gear up, dominate your enemies, and secure the win!

