Warren Buffett’s Q1 2023 Stock Portfolio Moves

Warren Buffett, the chief of Berkshire Hathaway, made significant moves in his stock portfolio during Q1 2023. The two largest holdings, Apple and Bank of America, experienced notable growth. Apple remains the top holding in Berkshire’s portfolio by market value, accounting for over 46% of the total equity. Bank of America comes in second, in terms of the number of shares held.

During the quarter, Berkshire adjusted its exposure to bank stocks due to the turbulence in the banking sector. The conglomerate made its first purchase of Capital One Finance but sold its remaining stake in Bank of New York Mellon and U.S. Bancorp, consistent with its ongoing trend of selling off various bank stocks.

Berkshire also made the decision to exit its position in Taiwan Semiconductor, a major chip supplier for Apple. Warren Buffett has expressed concerns about the potential for China to invade Taiwan.

In addition to these moves, Berkshire increased its position in HP and Occidental Petroleum while reducing its stake in Chevron. However, it is important to note that these actions reflected a reporting change rather than additional purchases.

Despite these changes, Berkshire kept its other large and long-held positions steady. These include Kraft Heinz, Coca-Cola, and American Express.

Warren Buffett is known for his long-term investment strategy, focusing on companies with strong profit margins, solid return on equity, capable management, and attractive share prices. Apple’s stake in Berkshire’s portfolio has significantly increased since 2016, contributing to the overall growth of the portfolio.

Investors closely watch Warren Buffett’s stock picks, as his philosophy has proven successful over the years. Despite recent turnover in his portfolio, Buffett continues to seek out companies that meet his investment criteria.