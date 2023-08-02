A.I. Raises Concerns about Increased Benefits Fraud

The Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General has expressed concerns about the potential for increased benefits fraud with the use of artificial intelligence (A.I.). A government official has warned that A.I. could make fraudulent schemes easier, faster, and more realistic. To protect personal financial information, experts recommend several steps that consumers can take.

One method scammers may employ is the use of A.I. to create convincing videos or messages offering extra Social Security benefits. Kathy Stokes, director of fraud prevention at AARP’s Fraud Watch Network, advises individuals to be cautious of unexpected communications that evoke emotional responses, as these can make them more susceptible to falling for scams. Disclosing personal information can result in criminals redirecting monthly Social Security benefits to unauthorized accounts.

A.I. technology, including chatbots, deep fakes, and generative A.I., is rapidly advancing and poses risks if misused. Gail Ennis, Inspector General at the Social Security Administration, has emphasized the need to recognize and address these risks. To further understand A.I.’s role in fraud prevention, the Office of the Inspector General has established a task force dedicated to studying this issue.

Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, warns that immediate action is necessary as criminals are already targeting government payments. Social Security has long been vulnerable to identity fraud and benefit theft. Adequate funding is vital for the agency to combat A.I.-related fraud effectively.

Maria Freese, senior legislative representative at the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, compares A.I.-related fraud to modern-day check theft. Consumers should remain vigilant for signs of fraud, such as unexpected and urgent communications that elicit emotional responses. Recognizing the sophistication of these schemes is crucial for individuals of all ages.

Protecting personal financial information and Social Security benefits involves tracing credit at all three bureaus, locking credit access, notifying the agency of any changes to bank account details, and regularly changing online passwords. Talcove stresses the importance of promptly addressing this issue to prevent potential criminal activity from harming unsuspecting beneficiaries.