Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Preview – A Promising, Yet Flawed Shooter Experience

In the year 2011, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine introduced players to a gothic grimdark world set in the far future. Now, 12 years later, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 aims to continue the legacy of its predecessor. Based on a recent hour-long demo, it seems that not much has changed, and while the game has its strengths, it may not win over all players.

Visually, Space Marine 2 is a treat, even when running at medium graphics settings to maintain a stable framerate. The attention to detail in the armor of the Ultramarines, such as skulls, scrollwork, and mud buildup, is commendable. The enemy AI has also improved, with Tyranids swarming in larger numbers and demonstrating more coordinated behavior.

However, the combat mechanics are where Space Marine 2 struggles. Players may find the protagonist, Captain Titus, unresponsive and sluggish during combat. Combos with the chainsword lack cancelation options, making it difficult to perform precise parries. The weapons lack the impact and distinctiveness expected of the Bolters, and the chainsword feels weak and ineffective against enemies.

The demo’s linear sequence of horde battles becomes tedious and frustrating, especially at higher difficulties. Big enemies require a significant amount of damage to defeat, and getting overwhelmed can lead to waiting for squad members to revive the player character.

Despite these shortcomings, there is still hope that Space Marine 2 will improve before its planned release at the end of the year. The game’s commitment to a simpler loadout system without excessive loot drops is commendable, offering a throwback to classic over-the-shoulder shooters. However, the overall experience needs refinement to truly capture the Space Marine fantasy.

