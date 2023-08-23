Warhammer 40K: Darktide Coming to Xbox Series X and S on October 4th, 2023

Warhammer 40K: Darktide, the highly anticipated co-op action shooter, finally has a release date for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The game will be available as part of Xbox Game Pass on October 4th, 2023. Originally scheduled to be released on console in 2021, Darktide faced several delays but has been available on PC Game Pass since November 2022.

Darktide takes place in the city of Tertium, which is under siege by hordes of bloodthirsty enemies. Players must join forces to reclaim the city from these brutal invaders. Developed by the team behind the award-winning Vermintide series, Darktide promises an intense and immersive co-op experience.

Fans of the Warhammer 40K universe have been eagerly awaiting the release of Darktide on Xbox. With its arrival on the next-gen consoles and inclusion in Xbox Game Pass, players will have easy access to the game and the opportunity to dive into its thrilling gameplay.

As the release date draws near, excitement is building among the community. Players can now mark their calendars for October 4th, 2023, to embark on this epic Warhammer 40K adventure on Xbox Series X and S.

