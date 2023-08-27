Warframe Cross Progression Coming Soon: A Game-Changer for Players

The highly anticipated feature of cross progression in Warframe is finally on its way, according to Digital Extremes. This means that players will be able to seamlessly continue their gaming experience on any platform without losing their progress. For many gamers, this news comes as a huge relief, especially for those who have invested time and effort into acquiring rare skins and items on a specific platform.

Cross progression is a system that allows players to access their game content and progress regardless of the platform they choose to play on. This means that if you’ve been playing Warframe on PlayStation, for example, and have accumulated a collection of rare skins, you will now be able to access them on other platforms like PC.

Digital Extremes made the announcement during Tennocon 2023, the first in-person Warframe event since the COVID-19 pandemic. This revelation has generated a lot of excitement among the player base, as this has been one of the most requested features for the game.

While an exact release date for the cross progression feature has not been provided, Digital Extremes has assured players that it will be available at some point in 2023. In the meantime, players can still enjoy the upcoming updates, Whispers in the Walls and Abyss of Dagath, which are packed with exciting content.

It’s worth noting that Digital Extremes has already implemented crossplay in Warframe earlier this year. The addition of cross progression is seen as the natural next step for the multiplayer game, allowing players to seamlessly transition between different platforms.

As more details regarding the implementation of cross progression are unveiled, players can expect an even more immersive and interconnected experience in the world of Warframe. Whether you’re a long-time player or someone considering diving into this action-packed RPG, the prospect of cross progression is indeed a game-changer.

Sources:

– Warframe Cross-Progression Announcement, Tennocon 2023

– Definition of cross progression : n/a