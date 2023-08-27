Warframe’s Heirloom Collection Faces Backlash from the Community

The recently announced Heirloom Collection in Warframe has sparked outrage within the game’s community. Initially marketed as an exclusive offering to pay homage to the connection between Warframes and Tenno, many players have criticized it as an exploitative and “predatory” practice that deviates from the game’s more generous nature.

The Heirloom Collection, unveiled at Tennocon 2023, introduces two separate collections, Risen ($29.99) and Celestial ($69.99), each featuring unique cosmetics such as new Warframe Skins, Account Accolade, and a new customization category called Signas. Alternatively, players can purchase the Zenith tier for $89.99 to access all items from both packs and receive an additional 200 platinum. These items are only available until December 31, 2023, and will not be returning, as confirmed by Digital Extremes.

The dissatisfaction within the Warframe community stems from several factors. Many players believe that the Heirloom Collection is the worst and most predatory move made by Digital Extremes, betraying the trust of the community. The high price point and limited availability create a “Fear of Missing Out” (FOMO) mentality, leading to a sense of frustration among players.

Some community members pointed out that the cost of the Heirloom Collection could be used to purchase an entirely new game like Baldur’s Gate 3, making the collection seem excessively expensive. As Warframe has been celebrated for its player-friendly approach, where the majority of items can be earned through gameplay, the Heirloom Collection’s departure from this generosity feels out of place.

There are concerns among players that if this monetized approach is accepted without pushback, it could become the norm in Warframe. What should have been a celebration of the game’s 10th anniversary has turned into a wave of criticism towards the Heirloom Collection on Reddit and the official Warframe forums.

Overall, the Warframe community’s disappointment with the Heirloom Collection is rooted in the perception that it goes against the game’s traditional player-friendly model, favoring a more monetized scheme.