Warframe Prepares to Launch Cross Save Progression

Digital Extremes is getting ready to release cross save progression for Warframe, allowing players to seamlessly continue their journeys across platforms. This highly anticipated feature was announced during TennoCon 2023, where Digital Extremes shared updates on various aspects of the game.

Warframe players have already experienced the benefits of crossplay between PC and consoles, and now they will soon be able to take their progress with them no matter which platform they choose to play on. With cross save progression, players will no longer have to start over or lose any of their achievements when switching platforms.

Digital Extremes has been working on implementing cross save progression since 2021, along with the development of crossplay and a mobile version of Warframe. Crossplay was successfully launched in late 2022, paving the way for the upcoming cross save feature. Warframe Mobile is also set to be released in 2024, after the introduction of cross save progression.

The addition of cross save progression will provide Warframe players with more flexibility and freedom to enjoy the game on their preferred platforms. Although an exact release date hasn’t been announced yet, Digital Extremes has promised that it will be available before the end of 2023.

Fans of the game can look forward to an update that will allow them to seamlessly switch between platforms and continue their progress without any setbacks. Stay tuned for further details as Digital Extremes prepares to launch cross save progression in Warframe.

