Wanyoo Esports Opens New Cybercafé in Singapore

Wanyoo Esports, a Chinese luxury internet café brand, has expanded its operations to Singapore. In line with its objective of providing a complete gaming experience to gamers, Wanyoo Esports has launched a state-of-the-art cybercafé in the Lion City. The cybercafé offers a variety of LAN rooms and a wide selection of gaming titles, including VALORANT, Fortnite, and Dota 2.

The cybercafé boasts top-notch gaming facilities and amenities, utilizing high-end components to ensure customers enjoy the best gaming experience. This marks the first step for Wanyoo Esports in establishing itself as a key player in the esports industry in Singapore and Southeast Asia. The company also has plans to develop an esports-themed hotel and lounge in the future.

Wanyoo Esports’ Lavender outlet, named Wanyoo Lavender Flagship Store, is located at 30A Penhas Rd, Level 1, Singapore 208188. The cybercafé is open 24 hours a day, every day.

With this expansion, Wanyoo Esports aims to elevate the esports scene in Singapore and beyond. Allen Zhao, the Founder of Wanyoo Esports, expressed his excitement about this venture, stating that the Lavender outlet will be a place where friendships are forged and lasting memories are made.

As Wanyoo Esports continues to grow its footprint in different regions, the company receives positive feedback from customers and gaming enthusiasts. With the opening of the Lavender outlet, Wanyoo Esports seeks to provide a comprehensive and exciting gaming experience to the gaming community in Singapore.