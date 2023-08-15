Wanyoo Esports: A Space for Gaming and More

Wanyoo Esports is a popular cybercafe with outlets in China, the U.K., the U.S., Canada, and Australia. One of their latest locations, situated in the Lavender district, offers a unique experience combining gaming and relaxation.

The cybercafe is equipped with high-performance computers featuring 30 and 40-series NVIDIA cards, capable of running popular LAN games like Counter-Strike, Valorant, and League of Legends. The main area of the cafe houses most of the PCs, while private rooms are available for smaller groups of one to five people.

Wanyoo Esports plans to expand the Lavender outlet to include additional amenities. There are plans for rooms dedicated to board games, virtual reality experiences, and even a separate floor with pool tables, allowing visitors to enjoy a variety of entertainment options.

During my visit, I had the chance to play a game of Dota 2 on one of the computers. The experience was smooth and enjoyable, with no lag on the large 1440p screen. The Wanyoo-branded keyboard and mouse provided a solid and satisfying gaming experience, particularly the mechanical keyboard which stood out compared to other LAN shops.

The seating options at Wanyoo Esports vary. Depending on the location, you may find yourself sitting on Secretlab chairs or relaxing in a comfortable lounge chair, allowing you to game in comfort.

In addition to gaming, Wanyoo Esports also offers a selection of refreshments. I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the milk tea, which the staff informed me was freshly made. It was on par with the milk teas offered by well-known chains. More drinks and food options are available at the front counter, and you can conveniently order them from your own station.

The Lavender outlet of Wanyoo Esports, located at 30A Penhas Rd, Level 1, Singapore 208188, is open 24 hours a day and has a seating capacity of 80. With its combination of gaming, relaxation, and future expansion plans, Wanyoo Esports offers a comprehensive experience for both avid gamers and those looking for a unique hangout spot.