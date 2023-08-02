Walt Disney Co. and NBCUniversal Monitoring New York State Bill on AI and Tax Breaks

Walt Disney Co. and NBCUniversal are closely following a bill in New York State that could affect their eligibility for state tax breaks. The bill, known as S.B. 7422, aims to prevent businesses that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to replace workers from receiving the empire state film production credit.

The empire state film production credit is a tax credit offered to businesses in New York State for production costs incurred within the state. However, if the bill is passed, companies that choose to replace their workforce with AI would no longer be eligible for this credit.

Assemblyman Demond Meeks expressed little surprise at the involvement of Disney and NBC in this matter, as corporations often seek cost-saving measures. This bill comes at a time when the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) are already on strike, raising concerns about the potential use of AI to replace workers in the entertainment industry.

As the bill progresses, both Disney and NBCUniversal will closely monitor its potential implications for the film industry in New York State. These major entertainment companies recognize the changing landscape of AI and its potential impact on their workforce, and therefore, remain vigilant in navigating this issue.