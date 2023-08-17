Wallpaper Wednesday: August 16, 2023

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! Every week, we bring you a collection of Android wallpapers that you can download and use on your devices. These wallpapers are provided by Android Authority and our readers, and they are free to use without any watermarks.

For the latest wallpapers, as well as those from previous weeks, you can visit the Drive link provided in this article. If you want to submit your own wallpapers, you can find the details at the bottom of this article.

This week, we have three amazing wallpapers from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. The first one is a “dark mode” image of some leaves, submitted by Milan Nandi. The second one is a beautiful shot of a Ferrari, captured by Andrei Cătălin with a Pixel 6. And the third one is a mesmerizing photo of the Shri Ahilyeshwar temple, taken by Mandar Marathe using a OnePlus 7.

From the Android Authority team, we have a soothing photo of a forest and water by Kaitlyn Cimino. We also have a charming picture of a duck by Rita El Khoury. And lastly, we have an interesting image of a cross-section tree art featuring a reggae star, captured by Adam Birney.

To download these wallpapers in high resolution, please follow the Drive link provided.

If you would like to submit your own Android wallpapers for Wallpaper Wednesday, please make sure they are your original creations. We do not accept submissions of other people’s work. By submitting your wallpapers, you are allowing Android Authority to share them for free. While we do not accept watermarked images, you will be credited and we can provide a link to your website, Twitter, Instagram, or any other platform you prefer.

To submit your wallpapers, simply send us an email with the highest-resolution version of the image, your name, and a brief description of the wallpaper. If you wish to include a link to your own page for credit, you can provide that as well.

We look forward to receiving your submissions and featuring them in upcoming Wallpaper Wednesdays!