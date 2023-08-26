What Happened at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago?

This week’s show of “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago. The guest host was Negin Farsad, and the official judge and scorekeeper was Bill Kurtis. The special guest for the “Not My Job” segment was Mark Ronson, a Grammy-winning super producer. The panelists for the show were Shantira Jackson, Luke Burbank, and Alzo Slade.

During the show, they played various segments including “Bluff the Listener” and “Limericks”. In the “Not My Job” segment, Mark Ronson was quizzed about city smells and “Downtown Funks”. He is well-known for his hit song “Uptown Funk”.

Additionally, the panelists had discussions and answered questions about different topics. They talked about having a spouse who is untrustworthy but trustworthy at the same time. They also discussed how to be clean and lazy.

In the lightning round, titled “Lightning Fill in the Blank”, the panelists had to respond to news-related prompts that didn’t fit into other segments of the show.

Finally, the panelists made predictions about what the big surprise will be at the next presidential debate.

