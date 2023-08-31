Newly Discovered Hot Brown Dwarf Challenges Our Understanding of Failed Stars

Astronomers have recently made a remarkable discovery – a brown dwarf that resembles a hot Jupiter exoplanet. Brown dwarfs are unique celestial objects that are often referred to as “failed stars.” They are too massive to be classified as planets, yet not massive enough to undergo thermonuclear reactions in their cores like stars do. Consequently, brown dwarfs do not emit light as stars do but instead, they are typically cooler than our sun.

However, in August 2023, scientists from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel reported the finding of a previously unknown hot brown dwarf, which challenges our understanding of these failed stars. This brown dwarf, known as WD 0032–317, orbits a white dwarf star in a binary system located approximately 1,400 light-years away from Earth.

What makes this brown dwarf unique is its close proximity to the white dwarf, resulting in the two objects being tidally locked. Just like our moon is tidally locked to Earth, one side of the brown dwarf constantly faces the white dwarf. This arrangement causes the brown dwarf to have a permanent day side and night side.

The day side of the brown dwarf has surface temperatures estimated between 7,250 and 9,800 Kelvin (6,900 to 9,500 Celsius), making it as hot as an A-type star and even hotter than our sun by approximately 2,000 degrees. In contrast, the night side of the brown dwarf is significantly cooler, with temperatures ranging from 1,300 to 3,000 K (1,000 to 2,700 C).

Na’ama Hallakoun, the lead author of the study, described this brown dwarf as the hottest ever found, surpassing the temperature of the sun. The rarity of this system, combined with the stark temperature differences between the day and night sides, makes it an ideal case for investigating extreme conditions.

Importantly, this discovery presents an excellent opportunity for studying planetary atmospheres, specifically the effects of extreme ultraviolet radiation. The white dwarf star’s radiation can cause the gas composing the brown dwarf to evaporate and break apart molecular bonds.

Studying this system may shed light on how hot, highly irradiated conditions impact the atmospheric structure of exoplanets, providing valuable insights into the similarities and differences between brown dwarfs and hot Jupiters. These findings have far-reaching implications for our understanding of celestial bodies beyond our solar system and highlight the importance of continued exploration and research.

Sources:

