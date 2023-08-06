The VW ID.3: A Compact and Affordable Electric Vehicle

The VW ID.3 is an all-purpose electric vehicle that provides a smaller and more affordable alternative to larger electric cars on the market. It was launched in 2020 and is based on an original Volkswagen electric concept from 2016, marking a significant milestone in the company’s electric vehicle history.

The ID.3 comes in two versions: the Pro and the Pro S, with prices starting at £37,115 and £42,870 respectively. Additionally, an anticipated GTX version is expected to be released, positioned above the Pro S. It should be noted that the fully loaded Pro S model will cost nearly £52,000, which makes it more expensive compared to some premium city cars like the Mini Electric or the Kia Niro EV.

The exterior of the ID.3 has undergone subtle yet notable changes. It now features a redesigned bonnet and new air curtains in the front grille, which improve cooling. Inside the car, the overall feel is more premium with foam-cushioned surfaces and a tactile steering wheel. The 10-inch touchscreen display is now standard, running the latest version of the VW OS. Optional features, such as a head-up display and Park Assist Plus, are also available.

In terms of performance and range, the ID.3 Pro is equipped with a 58kWh battery, providing a range of 265 miles. On the other hand, the Pro S boasts a larger 77kWh battery that offers a range of up to 347 miles. Both models feature the same 204PS and a single motor powering the rear wheels. The ID.3 is easy to drive and feels agile, especially in city settings.

Overall, the VW ID.3 is a versatile and affordable electric vehicle that appeals to a wide range of drivers. With its range and features, it presents a competitive option in the small EV market and offers a compelling choice for those considering the transition to electric mobility.