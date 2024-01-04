Vuzix to Unveil Cutting-Edge AI-Enabled Smart Glasses at CES 2024

Vuzix Corporation, a renowned supplier of smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technology, is excited to announce its participation in this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vuzix will be showcasing a wide range of innovative AI-enabled smart glasses and conducting interactive demonstrations at the event.

During the exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to witness how Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses can revolutionize everyday life. The glasses offer features such as fitness tracking, real-time SMS messaging, game score updates, and stock market information. Additionally, attendees can experience the impact of AR smart glasses in medical scenarios, including device selection and management, surgical protocols, and even brain surgery.

One of the highlights of the exhibition will be Vuzix’s forthcoming Artificial Intelligence optimization wearable, which aims to enhance the productivity and efficiency of the workforce. This wearable will be demonstrated alongside the company’s popular M-Series and Vuzix Shield smart glasses.

In addition to the interactive demonstrations, Vuzix will provide an in-depth look into its OEM offerings. Attendees will have the chance to explore Vuzix’ waveguide and display engine technologies, gaining an understanding of why the company leads in providing high-volume, low-cost optics systems that are designed and manufactured in the USA.

Visitors to Vuzix’s booth will also be introduced to the award-winning Ultralite S AR smart glasses. These sleek glasses are tailored to sports and fitness users, boasting a customizable design that delivers wireless connectivity to smartphones and smartwatches. With Vuzix Incognito technology, the glasses eliminate eyeglow and forward light found in other waveguide-based solutions.

To further enrich the exhibition, Vuzix will be joined by NTT QONOQ, a subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO, a Japanese telecommunications giant and Vuzix partner. The collaboration will showcase NTT XR Real Support, a mixed reality solution that enables a connected workforce in Japan.

Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix, expressed his excitement about the company’s participation in CES 2024. “Vuzix is well positioned to play a pivotal role in the adoption of AI, AR smart glasses, and related technologies. We are committed to offering innovative solutions that optimize the workplace and connect workers with cutting-edge technologies,” Travers stated.

