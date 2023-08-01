Scottish Rock Duo VUKOVI Signs with SharpTone Records

Scottish rock duo VUKOVI has recently announced their signing with prestigious label SharpTone Records. This exciting news comes alongside the release of their latest single, ‘Creep Heat’. Following their critically acclaimed album ‘NULA’, which won a Heavy Music Award in October, VUKOVI continues to demonstrate their growth and confidence through this new track.

The band’s multi-layered sound shines in ‘Creep Heat’, showcasing their ability to build upon their previous success and deliver impressive music. The accompanying music video, directed by Janine, serves as an inspiration for women pursuing directing in the industry. Janine expresses her gratitude for the support from the band and their team, as well as their belief in her abilities as a director.

VUKOVI’s signing with SharpTone Records places them in the company of esteemed artists such as Polaris, Better Lovers, and Caskets. Janine describes this signing as a “pinch me moment”, as the band has long admired the label.

With this new chapter alongside SharpTone Records, the future looks bright for VUKOVI. Fans can enjoy their captivating new single ‘Creep Heat’ and eagerly anticipate what this talented Scottish duo has in store for the future.