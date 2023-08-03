Voyager Space and Airbus Partner in Race to Build Private Space Station

US space venture company Voyager Space and European aerospace giant Airbus have jointly announced their plans to collaborate in the development of a private version of the International Space Station (ISS). This partnership comes after Airbus previously offered design support for Voyager’s project, Starlab, which was selected by NASA as one of the potential successors to the aging ISS.

Starlab, among three private concepts being considered, seeks to replace the ISS, which has been continuously inhabited for over 22 years. Originally featuring an inflatable habitat developed by Lockheed Martin, the decision to switch to a metallic structure has paved the way for Airbus to take on a more significant role in the project. Although Lockheed Martin may still be involved in the supply chain, Voyager Space’s CEO, Dylan Taylor, has stressed that Starlab will remain led by the United States with contributions from Europe.

To support the development of Starlab, Voyager Space secured $160 million in funding from NASA in 2021 through its subsidiary Nanoracks. Meanwhile, other companies such as Axiom Space and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin are also working on their own stations as part of NASA’s Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development program. NASA plans to retire the ISS by 2030 and rely on private companies for low-Earth orbit research. However, there might be a need to extend the lifespan of the ISS as private replacements are being realized.

Although the specific timeline for Starlab’s deployment has not been confirmed, both Voyager Space and Airbus express confidence that it will occur before the decommissioning of the ISS. This collaboration marks an expansion of Europe’s involvement in the project, contributing to the race to build the next generation of orbital research posts.