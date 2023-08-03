Voyager Space and Airbus Defense and Space Announce Joint Venture for Starlab Space Station

Voyager Space and Airbus Defense and Space have recently revealed their collaboration on the design, construction, and operation of the commercial space station Starlab. This joint venture, which was announced earlier this year, aims to attract European government partnerships and will have a European subsidiary dedicated to serving the European Space Agency (ESA) and its member states.

Airbus will provide technical design support and expertise, indicating a significant commitment from the company. While the exact ownership percentage has not been disclosed, the partnership signifies a mutual desire to pursue this venture together.

The Starlab space station, developed by Voyager Space in collaboration with Lockheed Martin and Nanoracks, is scheduled to launch in 2028. This timing is three years prior to the decommissioning of the International Space Station (ISS). NASA has shown support for the involvement of private industry in developing and operating space stations and has awarded over $400 million to Voyager, Blue Origin’s Orbital Reef, and Northrop Grumman’s projects.

The decommissioning of the ISS will affect all international partners who rely on the station for space research. Without NASA’s involvement, these partners will need to find arrangements with private companies to secure space in the future. The partnership with Airbus, a Europe-based company, could potentially increase the project’s appeal to European governments and taxpayers.

Matthew Kuta, President of Voyager Space, has emphasized the goal of building upon the success of the ISS and continuing the legacy of global cooperation with the development of Starlab.