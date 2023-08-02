Starlab: Joint Venture for Commercial Space Station Development

Voyager Space and Airbus Defence and Space have announced the establishment of a joint venture called Starlab, which will be responsible for the development and operation of a commercial space station. This joint venture builds upon a previous agreement between Voyager and Airbus, where Airbus was selected to provide technical support for the proposed station.

The primary objective of the joint venture is to establish a long-term partnership between the companies for the advancement of Starlab. The joint venture will be U.S.-led, with a majority ownership (at least 51%) belonging to U.S. entities like Voyager Space. By partnering with Airbus, the participation of European entities in Starlab becomes more feasible. This is particularly significant as European governments and organizations, including the European Space Agency, have expressed concerns about relying solely on American companies for the transportation of European astronauts. The inclusion of Airbus in the joint venture is expected to address these concerns and cater to the demands of European customers more effectively.

Starlab will primarily focus on research applications rather than space tourism. The station will be designed to fit on a single launch and will be equipped with all the necessary research equipment. The aim is to enhance the research capabilities of the International Space Station (ISS) by utilizing more advanced equipment and technologies. Both government agencies and companies, particularly those in the pharmaceutical sector, have shown interest in conducting research aboard the station.

Voyager Space, through its subsidiary Nanoracks, secured a $160 million Space Act Agreement from NASA in December 2021 to support the initial design work for Starlab. The team has recently completed a successful system requirements review for the station with NASA.

In conclusion, the joint venture between Voyager Space and Airbus Defence and Space aims to create an unparalleled space destination that combines technological advancements with successful business operations. With its emphasis on research and long-term partnerships, Starlab intends to contribute to the future of space exploration and scientific discovery.