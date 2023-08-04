Colorado-based Voyager Space Partners with Airbus to Develop Commercial Space Station

Colorado-based company Voyager Space has partnered with Europe’s Airbus to develop a commercial space station known as Starlab. The goal of this joint venture is to create the next generation space station in low Earth orbit, ultimately replacing the International Space Station (ISS) upon its retirement.

Airbus initially provided design support for the Starlab project when the partnership was announced in January. Since then, Airbus has solidified its role as one of the core partners, ensuring Europe’s continuous access to low Earth orbit. Additionally, Starlab will establish a subsidiary focused on serving the European Space Agency (ESA) and its member state space agencies, further strengthening its ties with Europe.

In December 2021, NASA selected Starlab as one of the three space station concepts to succeed the ISS after its planned retirement in 2031. Voyager Space, along with Nanoracks and Lockheed Martin, is collaborating on the development of Starlab as a research outpost in low Earth orbit through a $160 million contract. Despite Airbus’ involvement, Voyager CEO Dylan Taylor has made it clear that Starlab will be U.S.-led.

Starlab has recently completed its Systems Requirements Review, demonstrating readiness to meet NASA’s mission and safety standards. The launch of the commercial space station is scheduled for 2028, ensuring a continued presence of astronauts in low Earth orbit.

