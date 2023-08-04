Voyager Space and Airbus Announce Joint Venture for Earth-orbiting Research Outpost

Voyager Space and Airbus have recently announced a joint venture to co-develop a new Earth-orbiting research outpost called Starlab. The collaborative effort aims to create a successor to the International Space Station (ISS) and bring together leaders in the space domain from the United States and Europe.

Voyager Space has been overseeing the development of Starlab for several years and has secured significant funding from NASA, receiving the largest funding award of $160 million in 2021 for design and engineering work. Airbus, now joining the Starlab program, solidifies their participation as a co-owner of the space station.

The primary objective of the partnership between Voyager and Airbus is to ensure that there is at least one commercial space station available for US astronauts and researchers by the time the ISS retires in 2030. This will enable NASA to concentrate its resources on deep space exploration, including the Artemis lunar program and upcoming Mars missions.

Apart from Voyager and Airbus, NASA has also established partnerships with other companies such as Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman, and Axiom Space, the latter intending to attach a privately-owned module to the ISS. NASA plans to hold a competition between 2025 and 2026, inviting these companies to submit final proposals. The winners will be awarded firm-fixed price service contracts.

Airbus’s involvement in the Starlab joint venture positions the company to compete for the NASA commercial space station contract. It is crucial to maintain the trans-Atlantic partnership between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), especially given the rising tensions with Russia. The partnership with Airbus allows Voyager to continue the existing commercial cooperation between ESA and NASA.

The joint statement from Voyager and Airbus highlights the importance of this venture in advancing European and American leadership in space exploration. The joint venture also aims to expand partnerships with additional companies and space agencies over time, further strengthening international collaboration in space.