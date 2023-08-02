Voyager 2 Spacecraft Regains Faint Contact with Earth

In 1977, NASA launched two robotic spacecraft, Voyager 1 and Voyager 2, to embark on a journey to explore the Solar System. After nearly 46 years of exploration, Voyager 2 has temporarily lost contact with Earth. The spacecraft’s communication is typically facilitated through NASA’s Deep Space Station 43 in Canberra, Australia. However, a faint “heartbeat” signal has recently been detected, bringing hope of establishing full contact once again.

Both Voyager spacecraft were designed to conduct a “grand tour” of the Solar System, visiting Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. After completing their initial missions in 1989, both Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 ventured into interstellar space, the vast expanse between stars. Voyager 1 is currently situated about 24 billion kilometers from Earth, while Voyager 2 is not far behind at 20 billion kilometers.

The loss of contact with Voyager 2 occurred after a series of planned commands inadvertently caused the spacecraft’s antenna to point away from Earth. As a consequence, the spacecraft is unable to receive commands or transmit data back to Earth. However, NASA’s experienced team has a successful track record of troubleshooting and solving such issues to ensure the continued operation of the spacecraft.

Maintaining communication with the Voyager spacecraft, considering their extraordinary distance from Earth and the weak signal received through the antennas in Canberra, is an incredible achievement. Even when Voyager 2 is facing towards Earth, its signal is incredibly feeble, billions of times weaker than that of a small watch battery.

The previous communication interruption with Voyager 2 took place in March 2020 during an 11-month upgrade project at the Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex. Before the shutdown, commands were sent to Voyager 2 to operate autonomously without relying on communication from Earth. The next scheduled reset for Voyager 2 is on October 15, which is expected to restore communication if prior attempts are unsuccessful.

The Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex is the sole antenna capable of directly communicating with both Voyager spacecraft. The team in Canberra has been diligently monitoring for any signals from Voyager 2 and has recently detected the craft’s carrier tone, indicating that it is still transmitting.

Voyager 2’s mission has provided valuable data about Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Now situated in interstellar space, the Voyager spacecraft can directly measure this unique environment, expanding our understanding of the Universe. The teams at NASA and the Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex remain committed to supporting the Voyager missions and eagerly anticipate further scientific discoveries as Voyager 2 resumes communication.