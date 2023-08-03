NASA Reestablishes Contact with Voyager 2 Space Probe

NASA engineers at Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) have successfully reestablished contact with the Voyager 2 space probe. The spacecraft had lost signal for over a week due to a command error that moved its antennas, making communication difficult. However, a faint signal was received on Tuesday, indicating that the 46-year-old satellite is still operational in deep space.

Though scientists are disappointed by the loss of contact, they remain hopeful that Voyager 2 will continue to function properly. The durable spacecraft has been exploring space for almost five decades and is designed to operate reliably. The weak signal received by JPL spokesperson, Calla Cofield, was compared to seeing a distant school bus; although it is not strong enough to retrieve the actual data from within the probe.

With contact restored, engineers will now attempt to command Voyager 2 to reorient its antennas. Multiple attempts will be made before October 15th, after which onboard commands will be used to reposition the antennas towards Earth. If all else fails, the spacecraft has a fault protection mechanism called the Reset Timer. This mechanism would activate in December if Voyager 2 does not receive further commands from Earth.

The temporary loss of communication means that the scientific community will miss out on valuable data that Voyager 2 would have livestreamed during its journey through the heliosphere. This region, where the sun’s protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields interacts with interstellar space, is of great interest to researchers. However, the setback will not hinder Voyager 2’s overall mission, which began in 1977 and continues to push the boundaries of space exploration.

Currently located 12 million miles from Earth, Voyager 2 is operated by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.