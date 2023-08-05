Voyager 2 Successfully Regains Contact with NASA Mission Control

The Voyager mission team at NASA has successfully reestablished contact with Voyager 2, a spacecraft that has been operational for almost 46 years. Due to an accidental misalignment of the spacecraft’s antenna, communication with mission control was lost. However, using a maneuver called a “shout,” the team successfully regained contact.

On July 21, commands sent to Voyager 2 caused the antenna to misalign by 2 degrees away from Earth. This minor misalignment left the spacecraft unable to receive commands or transmit data back to Earth from its location over 12.3 billion miles away in interstellar space.

Fortunately, the team was able to detect the “heartbeat” of Voyager 2 using the Deep Space Network, a network of radio antennas that enables communication with NASA missions across the cosmos. Using the Canberra station of the Deep Space Network, the team sent an amplified radio signal instructing Voyager 2 to reorient its antenna towards Earth.

Given the vast distance between Earth and Voyager 2, the team had low expectations for the success of this maneuver. However, after a 37-hour wait, mission controllers received confirmation that the shout had succeeded, and contact with the spacecraft was regained.

Both Voyager probes, which were launched in 1977, have faced challenges throughout their mission. As they continue to explore the cosmos, these aging spacecraft have experienced various issues, including dropouts and the need to conserve power by disabling certain instruments. However, Voyager 1, which is even farther from Earth than Voyager 2, is still functioning as expected and maintaining communication with mission control.

Currently, both Voyager probes are in interstellar space, gathering valuable data as they venture into uncharted territory beyond the heliosphere.