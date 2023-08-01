Voyager 2 Spacecraft: Temporary Loss of Contact

Contact with Voyager 2, a spacecraft located 20 billion kilometers away in space, was lost on July 21. The spacecraft appears to be functioning normally and is likely sending communications to Earth. However, a series of commands caused Voyager 2 to point its antenna 2 degrees away from Earth, resulting in a lack of communication between the spacecraft and mission control.

Fortunately, Voyager 2 is programmed to reset its orientation several times a year to face its antenna towards Earth. The next reset is scheduled for October 15th. Until then, the spacecraft will continue its planned trajectory.

If all goes well, the mission control team expects to hear from Voyager 2 again on October 15th, viewing the loss of signal as a temporary communication pause. The spacecraft communicates with Earth through a high-gain antenna using the S band and X band.

Voyager 2, along with its twin Voyager 1, launched in 1977 and has since made significant discoveries within our solar system. They are currently exploring deep space beyond the solar system, with Voyager 2 likely having entered interstellar space a few years ago. While Voyager 2 is currently out of contact, Voyager 1 is still in communication with the Deep Space Network.

Both spacecraft are equipped to operate for a few more years, sending back valuable data about their surroundings. Eventually, their power supplies will deplete, and they will fall silent. This temporary loss of contact with Voyager 2 gives mission engineers a glimpse into what the future holds when these spacecraft lose power after nearly five decades of communication.