In the past, Steve Jobs famously stated that nobody needs a stylus, but recent years have shown that this sentiment may not hold true. The popularity of the Samsung Galaxy Note series and the demand for a stylus slot in the Galaxy Fold have proven that there is indeed a market for stylus functionality in phones.

In a poll conducted two years ago, 63% of participants voted in favor of having a stylus, while another 21% believed that the necessity of a stylus depended on the size of the phone itself. Now, in 2023, it’s time to revisit the question: Do we still need a stylus with our phones?

Personally, I have never found a stylus to be particularly useful, as it requires using the phone with both hands and offers little flexibility. However, many people appreciate the productivity benefits that a stylus can provide. Individuals who frequently use apps such as Excel or rely on digital art and design find a stylus to be a valuable tool.

Although the Galaxy Note series has been discontinued, the S Pen can still be used with the Galaxy Fold through an external case. However, we have yet to see an integrated stylus in a foldable phone.

As technology continues to evolve, the question of whether we need a stylus with our phones remains relevant. Cast your vote and share your thoughts on whether a stylus is still necessary in today’s smartphone landscape.

Sources: None