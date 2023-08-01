CREATE AI Act Proposal Seeks to Establish National Research Infrastructure for AI Development

Leading members of the Congressional Artificial Intelligence Caucus have introduced a bill that would create a shared national research infrastructure to support the development of safe and trustworthy AI systems. The proposed legislation, known as the CREATE AI Act, aims to provide researchers and students with increased access to resources for AI research and development.

The National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource, as outlined in the bill, would provide computing resources, curated datasets, educational tools, and open AI testing environments to support the evaluation and assessment of AI technologies made in the United States. The goal is to diversify and expand access to AI systems in order to maintain American leadership in this field.

The proposal has bipartisan support, with a companion bill introduced in the Senate. The legislation is seen as crucial to strengthen national security, enhance economic competitiveness, and advance groundbreaking scientific research for the benefit of society.

By establishing a national research resource, the bill aims to ensure that AI development remains at the forefront in the United States and that researchers and students from diverse backgrounds can contribute to the advancement of AI technologies. The CREATE AI Act is a significant step in maintaining the US leadership position in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.