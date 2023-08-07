Vontier: Revolutionizing the Mobility Industry

Vontier (VNT) is a company operating across various sectors in the mobility space, with a diverse portfolio that includes EV charging, gas pumps, tools, and car washes. Their CEO and President, Mark Morelli, emphasizes their focus on providing products and solutions that are connected by the roadway.

One of Vontier’s key areas of involvement is in EV charging, highlighting the importance of sustainable transportation and the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Morelli believes that the United States can learn from Europe’s approach to EV charging, as Europe has made significant strides in infrastructure development and fostering a robust charging network.

Looking ahead, Morelli predicts a promising landscape for EV charging in the United States over the next five years. As the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, there will be a greater need for accessible and efficient charging infrastructure. Vontier aims to play a significant role in shaping and optimizing this landscape.

By combining technology, innovation, and mobility, Vontier establishes itself as a leader in the evolving mobility industry. Their focus on connectedness and sustainable solutions positions them for continued success in an increasingly electrified future.