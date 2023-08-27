Colorado Pika Project: Volunteers Collect Data to Understand the Impact of Climate Change on Pikas

Pikas, small relatives of rabbits known for their distinctive chirp, are facing increasing threats due to climate change. These resilient animals live in harsh alpine environments, gathering food to survive the long, cold winters. However, rising temperatures and reduced snowpack are jeopardizing their survival. To better understand the impact of climate change on pikas, the Colorado Pika Project has been enlisting volunteers to collect data on pikas and their habitats since 2010.

The project, a partnership between nonprofit organization Rocky Mountain Wild and the Denver Zoo, trains “pika patrollers” to survey pika habitats in the Rocky Mountains. Volunteers measure boulders, search for signs of pikas such as scat and hay piles, and record data on temperature and other factors. Last summer, 252 volunteers and staff members collected data at 145 sites across Colorado’s mountains. The project’s directors anticipate even higher participation this season.

Collecting data on pikas is relatively easy, as they are more visible and vocal than many other animals. Pikas emit a distinctive high-pitched call to communicate with each other, and they strategically place hay piles under large rocks to dry and serve as food throughout the winter. These traits make it easier for volunteers to locate and monitor pikas. The data collected through the project has already revealed that pikas are disappearing from areas where they were previously spotted, highlighting the urgent need to protect them.

Climate modeling suggests that by 2100, pikas may no longer be found in the higher areas of Rocky Mountain National Park due to rising temperatures and reduced snowfall. By studying pikas and their response to climate change, researchers hope to develop strategies to protect these beloved mountain dwellers before it’s too late.

Sources: Colorado Sun, Colorado Pika Project

Pika: A small mammal that is a relative of rabbits and hares. They have large round ears and are known for their distinctive chirping sound.

Climate change: Long-term shifts in temperature and precipitation patterns resulting from human activities, primarily the burning of fossil fuels.

Data collection: The process of gathering information and measurements for analysis and research purposes.

Habitat: The natural environment in which an organism or species lives, including the physical surroundings and the other organisms present.

Resilient: Capable of withstanding and recovering quickly from difficult or challenging conditions.

Alpine: Relating to high mountainous regions, specifically those above the tree line.

Scat: Animal droppings, also known as feces.

Boulder: Large rock or stone.

Snowpack: An accumulation of packed snow on the ground, typically found in mountainous areas.

Thermal protection: The ability to maintain a stable body temperature in cold environments, often achieved through insulation or the retention of heat.

DNA: Deoxyribonucleic acid, a molecule that contains the genetic instructions for the development and functioning of living organisms.

