CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Volkswagen Set to Unveil Next-Generation California T7 Campervan with Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
Volkswagen Set to Unveil Next-Generation California T7 Campervan with Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

Volkswagen is preparing to introduce the 2024 Volkswagen California T7 campervan, which will be based on the long-wheelbase Multivan. The company has released teaser images of a near-production concept before the official unveiling on August 25.

One of the key features of the new Volkswagen California is the introduction of a plug-in hybrid powertrain, marking the automaker’s commitment to electric vehicles in its campervan lineup.

The teaser images reveal design elements such as a pop-out roof, a gazebo, and two sliding doors. The addition of the sliding doors on both sides will be particularly beneficial for right-hand drive markets like Australia, where the current models only have a single sliding door on the right-hand side.

Inside, the campervan is expected to offer a removable tablet for remote access to climate and lighting control. The tablet will also activate an enhanced “camping mode,” although further details about this feature will be revealed at a later date.

The new Volkswagen California is expected to retain the kitchen area and storage space found in the current model, including a dining table and sink, providing practicality and convenience for campervan enthusiasts.

Based on the Multivan platform, the California T7 will likely feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of a 110kW 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine, an 85kW electric motor, and a 13kWh battery. This combination will offer both electric and petrol-powered driving options, making it a versatile choice for camping adventures.

With the introduction of the next-generation California T7 campervan, Volkswagen aims to appeal to campervan enthusiasts who prioritize eco-friendly solutions without compromising on comfort and convenience.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

WeLion Plans to Go Public by 2025 to Capitalize on Growing Demand for EV Batteries

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

The Rising Demand for Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors in Global Telecommunications

Aug 8, 2023
News

Stellantis Considering Reintroduction of Fiat and Alfa Romeo in Indian Market

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

WeLion Plans to Go Public by 2025 to Capitalize on Growing Demand for EV Batteries

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Satellite

Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Rising Demand for Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors in Global Telecommunications

Aug 8, 2023 0 Comments
News

Stellantis Considering Reintroduction of Fiat and Alfa Romeo in Indian Market

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments