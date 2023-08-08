Volkswagen Set to Unveil Next-Generation California T7 Campervan with Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

Volkswagen is preparing to introduce the 2024 Volkswagen California T7 campervan, which will be based on the long-wheelbase Multivan. The company has released teaser images of a near-production concept before the official unveiling on August 25.

One of the key features of the new Volkswagen California is the introduction of a plug-in hybrid powertrain, marking the automaker’s commitment to electric vehicles in its campervan lineup.

The teaser images reveal design elements such as a pop-out roof, a gazebo, and two sliding doors. The addition of the sliding doors on both sides will be particularly beneficial for right-hand drive markets like Australia, where the current models only have a single sliding door on the right-hand side.

Inside, the campervan is expected to offer a removable tablet for remote access to climate and lighting control. The tablet will also activate an enhanced “camping mode,” although further details about this feature will be revealed at a later date.

The new Volkswagen California is expected to retain the kitchen area and storage space found in the current model, including a dining table and sink, providing practicality and convenience for campervan enthusiasts.

Based on the Multivan platform, the California T7 will likely feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of a 110kW 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine, an 85kW electric motor, and a 13kWh battery. This combination will offer both electric and petrol-powered driving options, making it a versatile choice for camping adventures.

With the introduction of the next-generation California T7 campervan, Volkswagen aims to appeal to campervan enthusiasts who prioritize eco-friendly solutions without compromising on comfort and convenience.