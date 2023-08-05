Volkswagen Expands Electric Vehicle Lineup with ID.7 Sedan

Volkswagen is set to enter the electric vehicle market with its new ID.7 sedan, which aims to directly compete with the popular Tesla Model 3. The ID.7 will come equipped with a 77-kWh battery and a new electric motor, delivering 282 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque. For those looking for more range, there will be an option for an 86-kWh battery.

The ID.7 boasts a wheelbase of 116.8 inches, providing ample space for passengers. Its sleek design features a drag coefficient of approximately 0.23, ensuring greater energy efficiency on both long and short journeys. The sedan also includes a standard PDLC electrochromic dimming panoramic sunroof, adding to its impressive features.

While initially launching with a single-motor layout, Volkswagen plans to introduce a dual-motor version of the ID.7 in the future. Production of the sedan has already commenced, with sales beginning in Europe and China. The ID.7 is expected to arrive in other markets, including the United States, next year.

The Volkswagen ID.7 offers an enticing option for electric vehicle enthusiasts, as well as those in need of a family-friendly sedan. With its powerful performance and stylish design, the ID.7 aims to meet the demand for a worthy competitor to the Tesla Model 3.