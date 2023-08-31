Volition, Developer of Saints Row Series, Shuts Down After 30 Years

Volition, the renowned developer behind the popular Saints Row series, has announced its closure after 30 years in the industry. The studio revealed this news in a heartfelt message posted on its official LinkedIn page. The closure comes as part of a restructuring program initiated by the studio’s parent company, Embracer Group, with the aim of fortifying its position as a leader in the video game industry.

In the message, Volition expressed gratitude towards its community and spoke of the joy, surprise, and delight it has strived to bring to its fans worldwide throughout its three decades of operation. Embracer Group’s evaluation of strategic and operational goals ultimately led to the difficult decision to shut down Volition.

Despite the closure, the studio is committed to supporting its employees during this transition period. Volition stated that it is actively working to provide job assistance and ensure a smooth transition for its team members.

The closure of Volition marks the end of an era for fans who have enjoyed the studio’s remarkable contributions to the gaming world. The team’s dedication and talent have undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the industry.

Volition’s loyal customers and fans worldwide have been acknowledged with gratitude for their love and support over the years. Their unwavering enthusiasm has propelled the studio to create exceptional entertainment experiences.

Sources:

– [Volition Games]