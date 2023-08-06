Two Volcanoes on Mars Were Once Islands in a Past Ocean

Two volcanoes on Mars, Olympus Mons and Alba Mons, share similarities with volcanic islands on Earth, leading scientists to believe that they were once islands in a past ocean on the red planet.

Olympus Mons, located in Mars’s northern hemisphere, is not only the largest mountain on Mars but also the largest mountain in the entire solar system. It stands at a staggering height of over 25,000m and spans 601km in width. Its summit measures 3km wide and 80km long, making it three times higher than Mount Everest and approximately the size of France.

The volcano’s unique shape, with a wider profile compared to its height, and a six-kilometer-high flat escarpment surrounding it, suggests that it is a shield volcano. A recent study conducted by France’s National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) used data from the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter and satellite images to analyze Olympus Mons. Comparing its features to volcanic islands on Earth, the study concluded that Olympus Mons may have been formed by lava flowing into a body of liquid water, indicating that it was once an active volcanic island.

The study also found evidence of an ancient shoreline on the upper slopes of the volcano, further supporting the theory that Olympus Mons was once part of a larger ocean on Mars. This adds to the growing body of evidence for the existence of a past ocean on the red planet.

The age of Olympus Mons remains uncertain, but determining its age could provide valuable insights into the history of water on Mars. Additionally, Alba Mons, a smaller volcano located 1,800km away from Olympus Mons, exhibits similar features, suggesting that it may have also been a volcanic island in the past.