Voice Assistants Lack CPR Instruction Skills, Study Shows

Voice assistants have become an integral part of our daily lives, providing us with various services such as weather forecasts and music streaming. However, a recent study revealed that when it comes to providing instructions for CPR, voice assistants like Siri and Alexa fall short.

Researchers in the US conducted a study where these voice assistants were asked eight common questions related to urgent situations, including how to perform CPR. The results were disappointing, as many voice assistants either responded with “I don’t know” or stated that they did not understand the question. One voice assistant even replied with an unrelated answer, stating “The Indian Penal Code.”

Out of the 32 responses provided by the voice assistants, only nine urged the user to call emergency services for assistance. Furthermore, only a small number of voice assistants offered verbal instructions, with some directing users to websites for guidance on performing CPR.

This lack of proper CPR instruction from voice assistants is concerning as time is crucial in cases of cardiac arrest. Bystanders who are unaware of how to perform CPR may turn to voice assistants for guidance in an emergency situation.

While voice assistants have proven to be helpful in various aspects of our lives, it is important to recognize their limitations. CPR instructions should be sought from reliable sources such as medical professionals or certified training programs to ensure accurate and timely assistance in critical situations.

Definition:

– CPR: Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, an emergency life-saving procedure performed to maintain blood circulation and breathing in a person who has suffered cardiac arrest.

– Voice assistants: Smart devices or applications that can perform tasks or answer questions through voice commands.

