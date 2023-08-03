Vodafone DAB and Aventus Partner to Promote Blockchain Adoption

Vodafone’s Digital Asset Broker (DAB) business, as part of its ‘Economy of Things’ initiative, has partnered with Aventus to promote the adoption of Web3 blockchain technologies. The collaboration aims to assist businesses and strategic partners in utilizing secure blockchain solutions for trading and exchanging data electronically.

Vodafone DAB operates as a standalone business, providing a global platform that allows connected devices to securely trade with each other on behalf of users. With access to over 160 million connections worldwide, Vodafone DAB enables businesses to scale their operations across multiple geographical regions.

Aventus specializes in offering IoT solutions and secure enterprise-grade public blockchains to businesses. Its blockchain solutions, integrated with Internet of Things (IoT) technology, establish a trusted digital ledger for online transactions.

The initial focus of the partnership between Vodafone DAB and Aventus is to enhance the security and reliability of the aviation sector’s supply chain. They are developing a solution that involves equipping cargo tracking pods with blockchain-enabled SIM cards connected to the DAB platform. This solution aims to reduce the annual losses attributed to missing cargo pods, amounting to approximately $400 million.

In addition to the aviation sector, Vodafone DAB and Aventus plan to explore other opportunities to leverage blockchain technology. Their goal is to bring efficiencies and benefits to businesses that understand and adopt Web3 services.

As a first step, the partnership will establish a bridge between the Vodafone DAB platform and the Aventus Network, which connects to various public blockchains via the Polkadot platform. This integration will enable Vodafone DAB’s business customers and strategic partners to securely access and interact with multiple trusted public blockchains.

By assigning a unique identity passport to each trusted device connected to Vodafone DAB, the platform ensures secure data and money transactions across different organizations and ecosystems. For example, an electric vehicle can securely transact with a charging point through this system.

The partnership between Vodafone DAB and Aventus aims to shape the future of digital interactions and operations for businesses. By combining blockchain, IoT, and Web3 technologies, they strive to bring significant advancements in efficiency and customer interactions.