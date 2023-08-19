VNUE Radio Expands Reach to Major Digital Platforms and Supports Disabilities

VNUE, Inc’s streaming radio station, VNUE Radio, is teaming up with Sophia’s Mission and NEWHD Media to expand its reach to major media platforms such as TuneIn and Audacy. The goal is to create job opportunities for individuals with disabilities, including autism and veterans, through innovative and disruptive streaming radio.

Currently, VNUE Radio is available on its VNUE Radio app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Play. By partnering with TuneIn and Audacy, VNUE Radio aims to generate more sponsorship revenue to support individuals with disabilities.

The expansion to these platforms will allow VNUE Radio to reach over 70 million people, including Canada and the UK. This exposure will not only benefit the disabled community but also expose artists to a global audience. The founder of Sophia’s Mission and NEWHD Media, Zach Martin, believes that VNUE Radio aligns with their objective of creating meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities while connecting with artists and listeners in a positive way.

In addition to TuneIn and Audacy, VNUE Radio is also available on Live365. The partnership with these platforms will allow VNUE to bring its unique platform and message of love and acceptance to a diverse audience. It will also provide new music to a new generation of listeners seeking creative content.

VNUE Radio’s expansion is part of a larger initiative by VNUE, Inc. to create unique connections between fans and artists, as seen through its other platforms such as StageIt, Set.fm, and its metaverse initiative. The ultimate goal is to provide new revenue opportunities for artists while providing entertainment and raising awareness among listeners.

Listeners can download the VNUE Radio app and soon find the station on the Audacy platform, in addition to the current availability on TuneIn and Live365. With each download and song play, listeners contribute to improving the lives of those in need.

About VNUE, Inc.

VNUE, Inc. is a music technology company focused on monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers. The company offers various products and services, including its instant content distribution platform, set.fm, and the music recognition technology, Soundstr. VNUE recently acquired StageIt, a ticketed live-streaming platform.

About NEWHD Radio

NEWHD Radio is an innovative radio platform founded by Zach Martin, a longtime rock radio jock. NEWHD aims to provide exciting and innovative programming using emerging radio technology and low-cost lease HD signals in major markets. NEWHD operates stations in New York and Los Angeles with plans to expand to South Florida, Buffalo, Nashville, and other US markets. The platform also provides unique opportunities for individuals with autism to contribute and be part of something special.