Dresos: Leveraging AI for Personalized Shopping Experiences

Dubai-based fashion technology start-up Dresos is revolutionizing the retail sector through the power of artificial intelligence (AI). Co-founded by industry veteran Vladimir Radojevic, Dresos aims to provide personalized shopping experiences to its customers by harnessing the vast amount of data available to retailers.

Recognizing the untapped potential in the retail sector, Radojevic realized that although retailers have access to copious amounts of data, they often fail to utilize it effectively to offer personalized experiences. With AI-powered retail solutions, online retailers now have the ability to make precise and data-driven decisions, significantly enhancing the customer’s shopping journey.

Dresos simplifies the shopping process by centering its focus on personalization. Users can complete a short quiz on the website to define their style preferences. Afterwards, a stylist selects and sends a personalized box of clothes within 48 hours. Customers then have three days to choose and purchase their desired items, returning the rest.

With over 5,000 registered users, Dresos has garnered a loyal customer base that appreciates the convenience and personal touch it provides. The start-up is currently exploring collaborations with retailers to extend AI-powered product recommendations across their networks. Additionally, Dresos is developing real-time outfit solutions, allowing customers to generate countless outfit options and make their desired purchases.

In terms of funding, Dresos has received an investment of $285,000 from family, friends, and the founders themselves. They are currently in the process of securing $500,000 in bridge funding on the equity crowdfunding platform Eureeca. These funds will be allocated towards customer acquisition, with a target of reaching 20,000 users by 2024, as well as further technology development, marketing initiatives, and operational enhancements.

Radojevic aims to sustain the business through support from business angels, family offices, and friends, minimizing reliance on venture capital funds. The company’s next expansion target is Saudi Arabia, with plans to launch its services in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Despite the challenges faced by start-ups in the past year, the e-commerce and retail sectors continue to attract significant venture capital financing. The growing e-commerce market in the region, combined with the convenience it offers to consumers, presents ample opportunities for further development and success.

Overall, Dresos is leading the transformation of the retail industry by leveraging AI to provide personalized shopping experiences and enhance customer satisfaction. In a market that has been slow to embrace change, Dresos sets itself apart through its innovative approach.